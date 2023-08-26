FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Very hot and humid across the Midlands to start the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Heat and humidity pack a strong punch to start the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· First Alert Weather Day for heat and humidity this afternoon.

· Our weather pattern turns unsettled tomorrow afternoon.

· First half of next week features showers and storms.

· Closely watching a disturbance in the Caribbean.

First Alert Summary

We’ve got a First Alert Weather Day for the heat and humidity expected across the Midlands this afternoon. “Feels-like” temperatures will top out around 109 degrees today. Tomorrow, a cold front moves into the Midlands and stalls out. Because of this, scattered showers and storms (60% rain chance) will make a return to the region.

With this cold front stalling out across the Carolinas, scattered showers and storms will hang with us through a good portion of the upcoming work week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all feature the opportunity for rounds of rain.

By Wednesday night, the disturbance we’re closely watching in the Caribbean could be moving through the Midlands. This added tropical moisture will keep rain chances in our forecast through Thursday. By the end of the week, 3 to 5 inches of rain could fall across the Palmetto State.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 100 degrees, with a “feels-like” temperature of 109. A stray shower or storm is possible during the afternoon.

Tonight: An isolated shower or storm is possible before Midnight. Chance of rain 30%. Muggy, with lows in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-90s.

Monday: Afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the upper-80s.

Tuesday: Rounds of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the low-80s.

