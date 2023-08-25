White Knoll at Spring Valley football game canceled due to COVID surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A varsity and junior varsity football game between two Midlands schools has been canceled due to a COVID-19 surge.

Officials said the game between Spring Valley High School and White Knoll High School has been canceled.

The Spring Valley football team had a surge in COVID cases and other illnesses, and due to the lack of available players, the decision was made to cancel last Thursday’s junior varsity game as well as tonight’s varsity game according to an e-mail.

Richland County School District Two released the following statement after the cancelation of the game:

Richland Two does not track total numbers of COVID cases. The district only track outbreaks. Outbreaks being defined as 20% of a defined total population (school, class, team etc.).

Regarding operations, last week (out of an abundance of caution) we started more frequent cleanings of touchpoints and the use of electrostatic sprayers again.

Spring Valley’s football game is our first impact on operations this school year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.