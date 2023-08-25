SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

White Knoll at Spring Valley football game canceled due to COVID surge

A football game between two Midlands schools has been canceled due to a COVID-19 surge.
A football game between two Midlands schools has been canceled due to a COVID-19 surge.(WRDW)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A varsity and junior varsity football game between two Midlands schools has been canceled due to a COVID-19 surge.

Officials said the game between Spring Valley High School and White Knoll High School has been canceled.

The Spring Valley football team had a surge in COVID cases and other illnesses, and due to the lack of available players, the decision was made to cancel last Thursday’s junior varsity game as well as tonight’s varsity game according to an e-mail.

Richland County School District Two released the following statement after the cancelation of the game:

Richland Two does not track total numbers of COVID cases. The district only track outbreaks. Outbreaks being defined as 20% of a defined total population (school, class, team etc.).

Regarding operations, last week (out of an abundance of caution) we started more frequent cleanings of touchpoints and the use of electrostatic sprayers again.

Spring Valley’s football game is our first impact on operations this school year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Social Services. (Source: The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
S.C. State football head coach Buddy Pough set to retire after the 2023 season.
South Carolina State University football coach Buddy Pough to retire after 2023 season
The bond hearing has been set for Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner who has been accused...
Bond hearing announced for Rick Chow, gas station owner accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton

Latest News

South Carolina State University football head coach Buddy Pough retires
S.C. State football head coach Buddy Pough set to retire after the 2023 season.
South Carolina State University football coach Buddy Pough to retire after 2023 season
17-year-old Chapin High student dies
17-year-old Chapin High student dies
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's...
Former Gamecocks player A’ja Wilson ties WNBA record in Las Vegas Aces win over Atlanta Dream