“United as one” Chapin High School hosts vigil for Tre Ruff

By Jalen Tart
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin High School senior was honored on Thursday evening with a vigil at Chapin High School. The Chapin community along with Chapin high school students faculty and staff gathered to pay respects for Fabian “Tre” Ruff.

A community-filled Cecil Woolbright Field at Chapin High School to honor Tre Ruff.

The Chapin High School senior died Tuesday morning in his home Tuesday morning, according to the Newberry County Coroner’s Office. Head football coach Justin Gentry reflected on what Tre meant to the Chapin High School community.

“You heard it tonight, nothing but a smile on his face. It didn’t matter if a coach was getting on him if he done great. He had the same demeanor no matter what. In terms of a student-athlete, he was a competitor. He was a great teammate as you can tell, all the boys loved him and responded to him. He’s been in our program for six years and he’s impacted the program since day one,” said Gentry.

Close friends and family describe Tre as beautiful, kindhearted, loyal, loving, jolly, and funny. The coroner has not released the cause of death at this time. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10 AM at the Chapin High School Gym, but he’ll be honored again before tonight’s football game.

