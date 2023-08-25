TROPICS: Watching Tropical Wave Invest 93-L and Tropical Storm Franklin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tropical wave off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula has a chance of bringing tropical moisture to the Southeast.

We’ll start with Tropical Storm Franklin, as it continues to strengthen as it moves over warm Atlantic waters.

Franklin will turn northeastward and move deeper into the Atlantic Ocean. Due to the warm ocean waters, it’s likely that Franklin undergoes intensification. By Saturday night, it will likely become a Category 1 Hurricane, with sustained winds of 65 MPH!

The latest forecast guidance suggests that Franklin becomes a Category 2 Hurricane by the start of next week. This would mean maximum sustained winds of at least 110 MPH. Thankfully, the cold front that will be pushing down over the Midlands and the East coast this weekend into early next week will help to keep Franklin away from the Eastern Seaboard.

There are three other disturbances that the National Hurricane Center are monitoring in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a wave of thunderstorms that have moved off the Western coast of Africa. This complex of storms has a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.

They are also watching Tropical Wave Invest 92-L which has a 50% chance of development in the next 7 days, and will remain out to sea.

The National Hurricane Center continues to watch the remnants of Emily. The cluster of thunderstorms now looks less impressive than it did as Tropical Storm Emily. Right now it has a 10% chance of development in the next 7 days.

There’s a brand new system forming in the southern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Wave Invest 93-L. Right now the National Hurricane thinks this system has an 80% chance of development in the next 7 days. The GFS and Euro model bring in some rain showers and storms from this system to South Carolina by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The GFS has it to the west and the Euro to the east. Either way some tropical moisture will be a part of our weather for next week.

