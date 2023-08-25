SkyView
Soda City Live: L.E.M.O.N.A.D.E Cultural Day Party Experience

By Steven Fulton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - L.E.M.O.N.A.D.E is an acronym for Living Every Moment Optimistically Nonstop and Defying Expectations.

Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., there will be a charitable fundraising event for T3 Nonprofit and Higher Heights Edu at 2324 Gervais Street in Columbia.

The nonprofits are designed to give back to the community and help troubled youth and more.  This is the 6th annual event.  It’s typically held at the Hampton Preston Mansion.

However, the last two years we have been forced to move it indoors due to extreme weather conditions.

The event is a celebration of the arts and highlights local talent from artists to chefs like Ija Monet (artist), Marcus Allen (singer), Stringz (violinist ), David Glymph (saxophonist), E Dot The Chef and Corey Laboo ( chefs). 

It is so much more than just a party and the proceeds go towards a great cause such as:

11/16/2023- The Big Giveback - Block Party ( Feed and Provide for the homeless and

underprivileged )

12/17/2023- Christmas In The City- The bike, scooter, and big wheel giveaway for less

fortunate kids ages 3-13

Please visit www.t3nonprofit.org for details on upcoming events.

Click here for tickets.

