SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Automotive Service Assistance

By Steven Fulton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A non-profit organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and families through affordable car repairs. 

The goal of Automotive Service Assistance is to help as many people as possible by providing funding for car repairs and maintenance on a sliding scale fee. 

For more information visit AutoServiceAssist.org 

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Social Services. (Source: The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reportedly deputies have begun an investigation after...
Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
S.C. State football head coach Buddy Pough set to retire after the 2023 season.
South Carolina State University football coach Buddy Pough to retire after 2023 season

Latest News

Soda City Live: Party with a Purpose Lemonade Inspired
Soda City Live: L.E.M.O.N.A.D.E Cultural Day Party Experience
Sistercare is a nonprofit organization that helps victims and families recover from domestic...
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Partners with Sistercare for Toiletry Drive
International Overdose Awareness Day will be held on August 31st at the First Baptist Church of...
Soda City Live: Overdose Awareness Day
The streets will be filled with the sounds of salsa, merengue, reggaetón and grupero music,...
Soda City Live: 2023 Main Street Latin Festival