Richland County School District One high school moves to virtual learning due to broken air conditioner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A broken air conditioning unit caused a Richland County School District One high school to move to a virtual learning day.

District administrators said Eau Claire High School moved to a virtual learning day and parents were notified on Thursday by Principal Ekemam Montgomery.

Officials add students are expected to return to class on Monday.

