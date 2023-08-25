SkyView
Porter-Gaud students pack meals for senior day of caring

More than 100 members of the senior class at Porter-Gaud will spend Friday morning packing meal kits for local food banks.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 100 members of the senior class at Porter-Gaud will spend Friday morning packing meal kits for local food banks.

The students will pack 25,000 meal kits in partnership with Minneapolis-based nonprofit Harvest Pack.

The meal packing is part of the school’s annual senior day of caring.

Students will spend the afternoon volunteering at several nonprofits across the Lowcountry.

School officials say the day started as a way of helping Lowcountry communities in a “direct and tangible way.”

