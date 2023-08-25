SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newberry deputies warning residents of scam circulating on Facebook

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around on Facebook.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around on Facebook.(WALB)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around on Facebook.

The scammers are cloning accounts of a person’s Facebook friends and using photos of family and friends as a way of convincing them the scam is real.

Scammers then ask the person if they would like to earn money and direct the person to a link.

Investigators said the link directs the person to an Apple gift card or another type of card to send money to make money.

Once the first card is done and the scammer has gotten the money from the gift card, the scammer continues the cycle of requesting money.

Residents are warned to not send money.

Anyone who has been reached out to or requests further information about this scam is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Social Services. (Source: The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reportedly deputies have begun an investigation after...
Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
S.C. State football head coach Buddy Pough set to retire after the 2023 season.
South Carolina State University football coach Buddy Pough to retire after 2023 season

Latest News

The Power SC interagency working group meets at the USC Alumni Center in downtown Columbia on...
State agency-led group figuring out how to keep up with SC’s rising energy demands
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Department of Juvenile Justice correction officer arrested, accused of providing contraband to youth
wis
TROPICS: Watching Tropical Wave Invest 93-L and Tropical Storm Franklin
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More hot weather for Saturday, then wet weather Sunday through Wednesday