Newberry deputies warning residents of scam circulating on Facebook

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around on Facebook.

The scammers are cloning accounts of a person’s Facebook friends and using photos of family and friends as a way of convincing them the scam is real.

Scammers then ask the person if they would like to earn money and direct the person to a link.

Investigators said the link directs the person to an Apple gift card or another type of card to send money to make money.

Once the first card is done and the scammer has gotten the money from the gift card, the scammer continues the cycle of requesting money.

Residents are warned to not send money.

Anyone who has been reached out to or requests further information about this scam is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

