Military jet crashes near San Diego

An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air...
An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

