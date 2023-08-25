Maui officials release names of hundreds of people unaccounted for after Lahaina fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Maui County officials released a list of 388 people who remain unaccounted for following the ferocious wildfire that decimated Lahaina.

The hope is that many on the list are fine and simply haven’t checked with emergency personnel.

The fear is that many are not.

“We’re releasing this list of 388 names because we know it will help the investigation,” Maui Police Chief John said in a video message posted online Thursday night. “We’re also balancing that because we know when this list comes out, it can and will cause pain for some folks.

The list includes no additional identifying information, such as ages or genders.

“This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible,” Pelletier added.

The county said the list, compiled by the FBI, consists of those for whom authorities have a first and last name and the contact number of the person who reported the person missing.

Earlier this week, county officials put the total number of people who remained unaccounted for at more than 1,000 and pledged to release the list in hopes of tracking down any who are safe.

By releasing a list of 388 names, it means the county and FBI are still trying to validate information for hundreds more who were reported missing. It’s unclear if those names will also be released.

If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, you’re asked to call the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names, you’re asked to email unaccounted@mpd.net to provide MPD with more information.

The death toll from the fire stands at 115, where it has remained for several days.

However, officials continue the grueling search for remains in the ashes of Lahaina town, now the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Recovery crews with cadaver dogs this week finished searching the one-story homes and businesses in Lahaina and have moved to multi-story structures, some of which are pancaked. Maui firefighters and ocean safety personnel have also expanded their search in the water.

