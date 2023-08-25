SkyView
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at deputies

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies went to the 1700 block of Broad River Road after receiving a tip about a man in the area with a long gun in a dark sedan.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning shooting after receiving a tip about a man with a gun.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies went to the 1700 block of Broad River Road after receiving a tip about a man in the area with a long gun in a dark sedan.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the man fired multiple shots at two Richland County deputies and one Columbia Police Department officer.

“This is another example of the danger our deputies face every day,” Sheriff Leon Lott said.

There were no injuries and no property was damaged.

Luis Pardo, 44, was located by deputies and arrested without incident.

“I’m glad no one was hurt by this man’s dangerous disregard for the safety of others,” the sheriff said.

Pardo was charged with three counts of attempted murder and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

