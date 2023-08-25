LIVE: Dive team responding to vehicle in Greenville County river

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are responding to the Saluda River in Greenville County for a vehicle in the water.

FOX Carolina crews on scene said a dive time has been called to Highway 183 near Old Farrs Bridge Road.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Greenville firefighters play football with kids after crash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.