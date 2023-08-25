Lexington police rule death of man killed by brother as justifiable homicide

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington case has been closed after officials ruled a stabbing as a justifiable homicide.

An investigation into the stabbing of Elioquin Ponce Lopez was closed by the Lexington Police Department when it was ruled a justifiable homicide by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to Lexington Police Department’s Chief Terrence Green, Elioquin Ponce Lopez was found dead in the driveway of his home after being stabbed with a knife.

During the investigation, family and witnesses said Elioquin Lopez had attacked and physically fought with several family members, including his mother.

Elioquin Lopez hit his mother several times with a wooden stick which caused his brother to come to her rescue.

During the July 31 fight with Lopez and his brother, he was stabbed in the upper part of his body with a knife, which led to his death.

Investigators said the brother told detectives he was fearful for his mother’s safety.

Multiple witnesses supported the brother’s statement.

