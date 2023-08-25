Lexington County coroner identifies cyclist hit by multiple cars on highway

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who died in a crash with several cars while riding his bicycle.

Fisher said 29-year-old Phillip Allen was attempting to cross Highway 321 while riding his bicycle westbound when he was hit by two vehicles heading north.

The incident happened Thursday at approximately 5 a.m., Fisher stated.

Fisher said Allen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries from the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the incident.

