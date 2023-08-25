Furry Friend Friday - Carol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carol is a 1-year-old long-haired tabby kitty up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Animal rescue is not always pretty and anyone who works in the field will tell you that. Carol has not had an easy start to life. She was living outdoors in a cat colony. However, nearby residents were in the process of killing off many of the cats to get rid of the colony. Pawmetto Lifeline stepped in and saved Carol and her 2 brothers from these heartless people.

Carol was then adopted from Pawmetto Lifeline about 5 months ago. She was scheduled to return to Pawmetto Lifeline in August for enucleation surgery (removal of her right eye which was underdeveloped.) Her adopter never showed up after her surgery to pick her back up. A Senior Director called and asked the adopter a straightforward question, “Are you abandoning this animal?” The adopter’s response was “Yes.” Carol was completely failed again by another human being.

Pawmetto Lifeline is determined to find Carol the amazing, loving, wonderful forever home that she deserves. She is so sweet and loving! Carol loves to be petted, held and adored. She starts purring as soon as you pick her up! She has a beautiful, fluffy, soft, long-haired coat and loves to be brushed. She absolutely loves humans and would even do well with children. Carol does well with other cats as long as there is a proper, slow introduction.

If you are interested in adopting Carol, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

