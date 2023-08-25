SkyView
Former Forest Acres Mayor receives Order of the Palmetto civilian honor

Governor Henry McMaster has announced he is honoring former Forest Acres Mayor Frank Brunson...
Governor Henry McMaster has announced he is honoring former Forest Acres Mayor Frank Brunson with the Order of the Palmetto.(City of Forest Acres)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has announced he is honoring former Forest Acres Mayor Frank Brunson with the Order of the Palmetto.

According to a press release, the Order of the Palmetto recognizes a lifetime of achievement and service by South Carolina residents and native South Carolinians.

Brunson’s personal and professional accomplishments while he was in office for 28 years are what the Governor is highlighting, some of his achievements were the redevelopment of the Richland Mall, building and maintenance of the city’s impressive park portfolio, contributions to the arts, and cultural entertainment opportunities through the region specially focused on the younger generation.

McMaster added his leadership during the “Thousand-year flood,” and the tragic shooting death of Officer Greg Alia in 2015 were exemplary.

Brunson accepted the award besides his wife and two daughters were in attendance with their families including his three grandchildren.

