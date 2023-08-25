FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High temps press towards 100 degrees again!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – High temperatures are climbing towards the triple digits yet again for today and tomorrow!

First Alert Headlines

The heat really ramps up for Today and Saturday with highs around or just over 100 degrees.

Our heat index has the potential to increase closer 108-109 degrees for Friday & Saturday afternoon.

We see a chance of showers and storms into Saturday night continuing into Sunday.

A system slated to push into the Gulf could bring us tropical moisture next week!

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! High temps surge to near 101 degrees Friday, with mostly sunny skies. It will feel like around 108. The high pressure system continues to sit to our west.

Saturday will be sweltering as well! Highs reach close to 101 again, with partly cloudy skies, and heat index values are around 108-109. Some isolated storms can’t be ruled out later into the afternoon as well, so be mindful and stay as cool as you can.

The chance of rain goes up into the 2nd half of the weekend as a cold front pushes into the area. Sunday is cooler as the the front pushes into the region. Highs still reach the mid 90s though, with a spotty chance of rain and storms in the afternoon hours.

While rain chances continue into next week, we are keeping our eyes on a new system that is forming in the tropics. While it’s slated to move into the Gulf of Mexico, it has the potential to target the Southeastern US into next week. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly sunny skies after early clouds. Very hot and humid! Highs nearing 101 with a heat index of 108.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Partly cloudy, very hot & humid. Highs near 102 and a heat index near 109. Chance of p.m. storms!

Sunday: A bit cooler with highs in the mid-90s, with scattered rain and storms later into the afternoon.

Monday: Scattered afternoon storms with highs falling closer to 90.

Tuesday: Shower and storm activity continue with highs dropping into the 80s.

