Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies have begun an investigation after a woman died following a shooting at an apartment complex.

Authorities said the Columbia-Richland Fire Department was initially called for a water leak alarm at the Heron Lake Apartments on the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road on Thursday evening.

According to a press release, when firefighters entered the apartment, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the woman died on the scene while the man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators add they recovered a gun from the man before he was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are working to determine what happened and as of now, they concluded the shooting to be the result of domestic violence as the suspect and the victim had a romantic relationship.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please let us help you,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “We have a team of compassionate Victims Assistance advocates to help you.”

The investigation is ongoing said detectives and if you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3tips.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.