Department of Juvenile Justice correction officer arrested, accused of providing contraband to youth

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center(Chris Joseph)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) reported a juvenile correction officer was arrested and fired from her position after an investigation revealed she provided youth with contraband.

According to officials, 29-year-old Amanda Brown provided youth with a vape pen concealed on her with duct tape.

Brown was arrested on Tuesday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, adult furnishing to a juvenile in DJJ and misconduct in office.

“Providing youth in the care of DJJ with contraband is unacceptable. We will not allow the poor judgment of one employee to overshadow the outstanding work that others perform daily,” said DJJ executive director Eden Hendrick.

Officials said Brown was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following her arrest but is currently out on bond.

