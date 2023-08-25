Department of Juvenile Justice correction officer arrested, accused of providing contraband to youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) reported a juvenile correction officer was arrested and fired from her position after an investigation revealed she provided youth with contraband.

According to officials, 29-year-old Amanda Brown provided youth with a vape pen concealed on her with duct tape.

Brown was arrested on Tuesday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, adult furnishing to a juvenile in DJJ and misconduct in office.

“Providing youth in the care of DJJ with contraband is unacceptable. We will not allow the poor judgment of one employee to overshadow the outstanding work that others perform daily,” said DJJ executive director Eden Hendrick.

Officials said Brown was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following her arrest but is currently out on bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.