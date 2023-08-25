SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Social Services. (Source: The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reportedly deputies have begun an investigation after...
Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
S.C. State football head coach Buddy Pough set to retire after the 2023 season.
South Carolina State University football coach Buddy Pough to retire after 2023 season

Latest News

wis
TROPICS: Watching Tropical Wave Invest 93-L and Tropical Storm Franklin
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
President Joe Biden leaves PeloDog after taking a Pilates and spin class, Friday, Aug. 25,...
NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden’s Lake Tahoe vacation spot
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More hot weather for Saturday, then wet weather Sunday through Wednesday