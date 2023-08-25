SkyView
Bond denied for gas station owner Rick Chow, accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Court officials said bond has been denied for Rick Chow, a Richland County gas station owner accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

According to attorney Todd Rutherford, Chow’s bond hearing was on Friday, at 9:00 a.m. Chow’s will be represented by Jack Swerling and prosecuted by April Sampson.

Chow was charged with murder after allegedly chasing Carmack-Belton from his Shell gas station on Parklane Road around 8 p.m. on May 28 and shooting him just down the road on the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

This past June, Carmack-Belton’s mother demanded additional arrests be made in connection to her son’s murder.

During his first court appearance, Chow, 58, spoke little at the hearing, beyond saying “Yes, your honor,” and acknowledging that he understood the judge’s questions.

Chow’s original court hearing was moved because of Swerling’s scheduling conflict.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

