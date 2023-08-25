SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Social Services. (Source: The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reportedly deputies have begun an investigation after...
Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
S.C. State football head coach Buddy Pough set to retire after the 2023 season.
South Carolina State University football coach Buddy Pough to retire after 2023 season

Latest News

wis
TROPICS: Watching Tropical Wave Invest 93-L and Tropical Storm Franklin
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’
President Joe Biden leaves PeloDog after taking a Pilates and spin class, Friday, Aug. 25,...
NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden’s Lake Tahoe vacation spot
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More hot weather for Saturday, then wet weather Sunday through Wednesday