TROPICS: Watching Franklin and a new system in the Caribbean

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got multiple systems we’re watching!

This evening, Tropical Storm Franklin will continue to strengthen as it moves over warm Caribbean waters.

Franklin will turn northeastward and move deeper into the Atlantic Ocean. Due to the warm ocean waters, it’s likely that Franklin undergoes intensification. By Saturday night, it will likely become a Category 1 Hurricane, with sustained winds of 80 MPH.

The latest forecast guidance suggests that Franklin becomes a Category 2 Hurricane by the start of next week. This would mean maximum sustained winds of at least 105 MPH. Thankfully, almost all of our computer guidance keeps Franklin away from the Eastern Seaboard.

There are three other disturbances that the National Hurricane Center are monitoring in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a wave of thunderstorms that have moved off the Western coast of Africa. This complex of storms has a 50% chance of development in the next seven days.

The National Hurricane Center continues to watch the remnants of Emily. The cluster of thunderstorms now looks more impressive than it did as Tropical Storm Emily. Due to the redevelopment of this system, if it continued to strengthen and were deemed a Tropical Storm again, it would be given a new name. The next name on the list is Idalia (ee-DAL-ya). Right now it has a 50% chance of development in the next 7 days.

There’s a brand new system forming together in the Pacific, slated to press into the Gulf as we head into the upcoming weekend. Right now it’s too far out to tell, but it’s something that we definitely need to watch. The Euro model brings in some rain showers by Tuesday and Wednesday to South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center has this system as a 60% chance of developing in the next 7 days.

