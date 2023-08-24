Three men sentenced to federal prison for armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported three men have been sentenced for their roles in the armed robbery of a postal carrier.

Officers said Don Everett Peters III a.k.a “Pop”, 21, Shylik Lamont Smalls a.k.a “Mitch”, 22, and Elijah Rasue Dewayne Ellis a.k.a “Smoke” 22, were sentenced after court evidence presented showed the three observed, and armed robbed a United States postal worker.

According to a press release on the afternoon of March 17, 2022, after the three watched a postal carrier in the Hollywood-Rose Hill/Rosewood area of Columbia, the three men decided to rob a letter carrier who was making rounds on Hollywood Drive.

While Peters waited in the getaway car, Smalls and Ellis, who were wearing masks, approached the carrier, and then Ellis pointed a gun at the carrier and demanded his keys according to court documents.

Peters then picked up the other two and fled the area said officials. After an extensive investigation, including witness interviews, and the viewing of multiple surveillance footage, authorities linked the getaway vehicle to Peters according to law enforcement.

Law enforcement reviewed Peters’ previous interactions with authorities; cell phone records and, postal inspectors were able to link Smalls to Peters. Inspectors also determined Smalls matched the description of one of the robbers.

Both Smalls and Peters had access to firearms, and Smalls was in possession of clothing matching the description of the clothing worn by one of the robbers.

Search Warrants were executed on Peters’ and Smalls’ apartments and vehicles on May 4, 2022, and Smalls was found with the stolen arrow key in his pants pockets and investigators also recovered stolen mail, check-making materials, and multiple electronic devices like cell phones, laptops, and two privately made firearms a.k.a “Ghost guns.”

Officials said one ghost gun was found in Peters’ bedroom and the other in Smalls’ bedroom, investigators added that documentation belonging to Ellis was found inside Peters’ car.

After waiving their rights, both Peters and Smalls admitted to being involved in the robbery, along with Ellis according to court documents.

Peters and Smalls were placed under arrest and a warrant was issued for Ellis. On May 31, 2022, Ellis was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia, where he was found in possession of a “ghost gun” and a quantity of marijuana said officials.

Authorities said after the advice of rights, Ellis admitted to being involved in the robbery with Peters and Smalls and all three have been in custody since their 2022 arrests.

“Make no mistake, we will bring all of our federal resources to bear when our postal carriers are robbed,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs, “Postal carriers are an integral part of our communities, and we are thankful for the residents who provided critical information as a part of this investigation and those who stood by the carrier at the sentencing hearing.”

“The sentences imposed in this case exemplify the unending dedication of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to protect the employees of the United States Postal Service. When our employees are victims of robberies and assaults, we do not stop until we identify those responsible,” said Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service. “We extend our appreciation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their support in this case.”

Peters was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Smalls and Ellis were each sentenced to six years in prison by United States District Judge Mary Lewis, and following their prison terms, each will be supervised release for three years.

