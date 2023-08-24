SkyView
Suspect arrested and identified after overnight manhunt in Newberry County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested and identified after an overnight manhunt.

Sheriff Lee Foster confirmed that Daeshun Rogers, 21, was captured following a manhunt that started Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Rogers was accused of stealing multiple vehicles, said deputies. According to a press release, around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, Rogers ran away from law enforcement after a citizen called deputies for a report of suspicious activity.

Authorities reported that Newberry police, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents, the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources worked an area between the S.C. 219 interchange and Cockrell Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 22 using bloodhounds and aviation to try and find Rogers.

Deputies said Rogers was found at the Days Inn on S.C. 34 on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Rogers has been charged with seven total charges including hit and run, duties of a driver involved in an accident with minor personal injury, striking fixtures on or adjacent to a highway, failure to report, failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman, or crossing guard, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, and grand larceny.

Lee said Rogers is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

