South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More information is available about a physical assault at the Department of Social Services (DSS) headquarters on Two Notch Road, that sent several foster teens to jail.

Police responded to a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday of staff members being assaulted.

According to police, seven teens ranging in ages 13 to 16 allegedly assaulted a staff member at the office.

It’s still not clear what led up to the assault, but police said, this was a simple assault by a mob.

The teens involved, according to DSS, were staying at the office while awaiting placement at a foster home.

“I think that is atrocious,” said a woman who lives nearby.

People who live and work near the DSS office on Two Notch Road reacted to the news of what happened and said the situation was shocking.

“It’s just very concerning to me that people get attacked like that,” said another man who works nearby.

Ben Turner who works near the DSS office, said it’s not uncommon to see law enforcement at the building.

“You wonder what’s going on inside,” said Turner. “We’ll see cops come out or ambulances or fire trucks very often you see CPD over there about once or twice a day.”

According to an incident report, once police got on the scene, officers tried detaining one of the teens involved in the assault; however, that teen began to resist arrest.

Police said that caused several other teens to also resist arrest.

A total of seven teens were involved, four boys and three girls.

“That should’ve never happened,” said Angela Harris, a woman who lives nearby.

The series of events has left people in the community with a lot of questions including why we’re foster children at the DSS office at nighttime.

WIS took that exact question to DSS nearly two weeks ago after receiving tips that foster children were staying overnight inside the DSS office.

Our Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw sat down with a spokesperson for the agency who confirmed that children were staying there overnight and explained why.

“So, I think it’s important to realize too that foster care is not a 8:30 to 5 p.m. job. Children come into foster care because they have been placed into protective custody by a law enforcement agency or they come in through the order of a family court judge. Foster care does not turn off at 5 p.m. and that children come into foster care at 2 p.m. and 2 a.m.,” said Connelly-Anne Ragley the Communications and External Affairs Director at DSS.

No one was seriously injured during the assault.

WIS reached out to the Department of Social Services about this specific incident, and they said in a statement, that five out of the seven teens involved did have a foster care placement identified by DSS, but refused to go to the placement. This event is under further investigation by the agency.

The Columbia Police Department said they will work with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office to determine the next steps for the teens allegedly involved in the assault. For now, they will be housed in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Full DSS statement below:

“There was an altercation at the Richland County DSS office, as reported on Twitter by the Columbia Police Department, on Tuesday evening that involved seven older teenagers in foster care. Five of the teens did have a foster care placement identified by DSS but refused to go to the placement. This event is under further investigation by the agency.

Thankfully, it appears none of the teens involved were injured and the DSS professionals present during the incident were not seriously injured. Our thanks go out to these and other workers across the state who go the extra mile daily to care for children and youth even in these and similar difficult circumstances. DSS will continue its work with these teens, in collaboration with the Department of Juvenile Justice and other community partners, and will make appropriate resources available for staff that were impacted. We are thankful for the skillful assistance of the Columbia Police Department in maintaining safety for everyone involved and restoring order.

DSS and its counterparts in other states have seen an increasing number of older youths enter foster care since the pandemic with escalated challenges and needs that can sometimes manifest in the difficult behaviors seen during the incident last night. Social Services staff have been subject to increasing incidents of assault or violent behavior. DSS has worked to provide additional support for staff and youth through contracted behavior modification specialists and additional evidence-based crisis de-escalation training.”

