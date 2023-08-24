Sheriff: Remains of missing woman Allisha Watts believed to have been found; boyfriend arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Montgomery County deputies said they believe the remains of missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts have been found.

In a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said James Dunmore, Watts’ boyfriend, has been arrested for murder. Video sent to WBTV showed Dunmore being taken into custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday afternoon that as a result of the continued investigation into Watts’ disappearance, along with the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, “this case is no longer considered a missing person investigation.”

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.

Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Her boyfriend, whom police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home in northeast Charlotte, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

