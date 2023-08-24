Soda City Live: Overdose Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - International Overdose Awareness Day will be held on August 31st at the First Baptist Church of Lexington at 415 Barr Road.

This annual day of remembrance is a time for the community to support the families of those who have died by overdose.

The event is being planned by families who have experienced the tragedy of overdose and the members of Lexington County’s Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) Committee led by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

The Courage Center, LRADAC, and GRASP will have resources available for families and for those who could benefit from treatment and recovery services.

The program will begin at 7:00 p.m. and is appropriate for those over age 12, at the parent/guardians’ discretion.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.