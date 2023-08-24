Soda City Live: Ensemble Eclectica “Thank You For The Music”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An immersion into the Arts, a fusion of the senses, an evening of live music, dance, media, unique visual arts exhibit and more celebrating humanity through a variety of genres and styles from classical staples and vocal standards to contemporary masterpieces.

The Ensemble Eclectica event will feature a pre-show entertainment by guitar DUO “Ken and Igor” and a unique Artwork exhibit and 6:30 p.m. and THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC! production at 7:30 p.m.

The production will feature the following:

15 piece orchestra

Tango, Ballet and Contemporary dancers

Vocalists

A delightful EMCEE

Multimedia

And so much more!

