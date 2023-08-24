Soda City Live: City of Columbia Partners with Sistercare for Toiletry Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is collaborating with Sistercare for a toiletry drive.

Sistercare is a nonprofit organization that helps victims and families recover from domestic violence.

The drive will be from Sept. 1 until Sept. 30.

Here is what you should bring if you are considering to donate:

· Facial wipes

· Deodorant

· Liquid hand soap

· Face cloths/towels

· Masks

· Feminine hygiene products

· Body wash

The public can drop off donations at the following locations:

· City Hall, 1737 Main Street

· City of Columbia Payment Center, 3000 Harden Street

· Columbia Richland Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

· Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

· Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

· MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

· Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

· Swiff Brand, 736 Harden Street

· All Good Books, 734 Harden Street

· A Little Happy, 707 Saluda Ave

· Mast General Store, 1601 Main Street

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.