Soda City Live: City of Columbia Partners with Sistercare for Toiletry Drive

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is collaborating with Sistercare for a toiletry drive.

Sistercare is a nonprofit organization that helps victims and families recover from domestic violence.

The drive will be from Sept. 1 until Sept. 30.

Here is what you should bring if you are considering to donate:

· Facial wipes

· Deodorant

· Liquid hand soap

· Face cloths/towels

· Masks

· Feminine hygiene products

· Body wash

The public can drop off donations at the following locations:

· City Hall, 1737 Main Street

· City of Columbia Payment Center, 3000 Harden Street

· Columbia Richland Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

· Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

· Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

· MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

· Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

· Swiff Brand, 736 Harden Street

· All Good Books, 734 Harden Street

· A Little Happy, 707 Saluda Ave

· Mast General Store, 1601 Main Street

Soda City Live: City of Columbia Partners with Sistercare for Toiletry Drive