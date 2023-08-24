Soda City Live: 2023 Main Street Latin Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Main Street Latin Festival is to showcase the culture and vitality of Columbia’s Latin community.

This is done by bringing together diverse groups of people to celebrate Latin culture through food, art, dance and music in a fun, family-oriented environment.

The 2023 Main Street Latin Festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The streets will be filled with the sounds of salsa, merengue, reggaetón and grupero music, folkloric dancers and Latin foods.

Admission to the Main Street Latin Festival is FREE! Food, beverage, and merchandise are available for purchase throughout the event to support Columbia’s Latin community.

