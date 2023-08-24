Richland County coroner identifies victim of fatal hit and run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified a pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run accident on Broad River Road Monday.

Rutherford identified the victim as 69-year-old Robert C. Hinson.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Saint Andrews Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Monday Hinson died from his injuries.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford said.

