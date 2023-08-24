SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County coroner identifies individual who died in motorcycle crash

Richland County coroner released the name of the person who died in an I-20 motorcycle crash on...
Richland County coroner released the name of the person who died in an I-20 motorcycle crash on Monday.(WECT)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the person who died in an I-20 motorcycle crash on Monday.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the individual is identified as Vernon A. Deas, 55, of Sumter, SC.

The crash happened on I-20 near the 76-mile marker around 7:10 p.m.

On Aug. 21, the driver of a Nissan Versa was stopped in the median on I-20 near the 76-mile marker when a motorcycle going east on I-20 crashed into the back of the Versa.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased and the driver of the Versa was taken to a hospital by EMS.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford stated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Generic police lights
Richland County coroner identifies victim of fatal hit and run
The South Carolina Department of Social Services. (Source: The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens
Executive Director of the University of South Carolina’s Rule of Law Collaborative Joel Samuels...
Did Russian President Vladimir Putin get his revenge? A USC expert weighs in
Employees assaulted at Department of Social Services
Employees assaulted at Department of Social Services