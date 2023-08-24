Richland County coroner identifies individual who died in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the person who died in an I-20 motorcycle crash on Monday.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the individual is identified as Vernon A. Deas, 55, of Sumter, SC.

The crash happened on I-20 near the 76-mile marker around 7:10 p.m.

On Aug. 21, the driver of a Nissan Versa was stopped in the median on I-20 near the 76-mile marker when a motorcycle going east on I-20 crashed into the back of the Versa.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased and the driver of the Versa was taken to a hospital by EMS.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford stated.

