Reward doubled for information leading to arrest in Fairfield County fatal shooting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced a reward has doubled for information leading to an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting.

The reward is offered in an effort to find the person or people responsible for the shooting that claimed the life of Tyon Byrd, 21, of Winnsboro.

According to officials, on Saturday, July 1, Fairfield County deputies responded to a shooting at the 1400 block of West Peach Road around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said an unknown individual shot into a crowd of people during 1st birthday party.

According to deputies, one person died and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Byrd was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Initially, the family of Byrd announced they were offering a $10,000 reward in July.

On Thursday, deputies announced anonymous individuals have donated additional reward money making the reward, now, $20,000.

FCSO said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the FCSO at 803-635-4141, on the Tip Line at 803-815-4191, or by email at FCSOTIPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

