Orangeburg officers searching for man last seen at Planet Fitness

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for a man who was last seen at a fitness center.

Officers reported Michael Christopher Dyches, 61, was last seen at Planet Fitness in Orangeburg on Saturday, Aug. 19, around 7:00 a.m. Officials add Dyches is 6′4″, and weighs 190 pounds.

Dyches was last seen wearing dark blue shorts with two white stripes on each side and no t-shirt description is available. Authorities said he drives a dark blue 2007 Ford F-150.

If you have any information on where Dyches is, you are encouraged to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or TIPS411 by texting 847411 and a space and then typing your tip information and hitting send.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

