Orangeburg officers searching for man last seen at Planet Fitness

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for a man who was last seen at a fitness center.

Officers reported Michael Christopher Dyches, 61, was last seen at Planet Fitness in Orangeburg on Saturday, Aug. 19, around 7:00 a.m. Officials add Dyches is 6′4″, and weighs 190 pounds.

Dyches was last seen wearing dark blue shorts with two white stripes on each side and no t-shirt description is available. Authorities said he drives a dark blue 2007 Ford F-150.

If you have any information on where Dyches is, you are encouraged to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or TIPS411 by texting 847411 and a space and then typing your tip information and hitting send.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.