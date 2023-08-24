New Brookland Tavern building for sale, future unknown

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) — A cornerstone for The Midlands music scene is officially on the market for $800K after their property was listed for sale.

Now, members of the venue and music scene are working to secure their future through an online campaign titled “Save the New Brookland Tavern.”

“For someone to say New Brookland Tavern is just a bar is like someone saying that America is just a piece of land,” said Caleb, founder of the Aim High pop-punk band.

Hailed as the oldest and continuously running music club in Lexington County, New Brookland Tavern (NBT) was purchase as a business by Mike Lyons In 2004.

NBT has since been the staple for a flourishing music scene, providing a tight-knit space for regional and national bands to share their stage together.

“It’s never been an exclusive thing. It’s always been extremely inclusive. No matter what your race, age, sex, doesn’t matter. New Brooklyn Tavern is always welcomed to everybody,” continued Caleb, who credits NBT for shaping him into the artist he’s become.

Come this week, Caleb joined a national music community concerned for NBT’s future. This, after the property was listed on RE/MAX by their landlord for $774,900.

“Not only the price tag… the building needs a lot of work. Both A/C units need to be completely replaced. It’s probably about, at least $20 to $30 grand worth of work that needs to be done,” said Carlin Thompson, NBT’s talent buyer.

Thompson told WIS that with the property being listed, NBT will either have to buy their building or move elsewhere.

Come Tuesday, Thompson launched a $250K GoFundMe that collected nearly $30K by Wednesday night.

“We’re kind of just using it as a base towards just securing our future across the board. We book a month in advance. We’re already booking into 2024. So we have to make sure we have a seamless transition of shows, regardless of if we move or stay,” continued Thompson.

Thompson told WIS they’ve have multiple national bands donate money towards their campaign, as well as regional bands offer fundraiser shows and T-shirt concepts to secure NBT’s future.

“New Brooklyn has always and continuously given opportunities to up-and-coming bands, and local regional bands… And that is something that is very, very, very much needed in this scene,” concluded Caleb.

