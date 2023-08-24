SkyView
Miss South Carolina 2023 receives key to Columbia

August 15 is now known as Jada Samuel’s Day.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - August 15 is now known as Jada Samuel’s Day.

Samuel was presented with a proclamation and key to the city by members of the city council and the mayor.

In a statement posted to her Facebook page, Samuel expressed her gratitude for the honorary day.

“I am so honored to have received a proclamation and a key to the City of Columbia,” said Samuel.

She was crowned in June as Miss South Carolina 2023.

