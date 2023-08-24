Man and woman plead guilty to charges related to hate crimes of Hispanic victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man and woman from Columbia pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Columbia, to hate crime and conspiracy charges related to crimes targeting Hispanic victims.

Officials said 20-year-old Gabriel Brunson and 33-year-old Sierra Fletcher admitted to targeting people identified as Hispanic at places of public accommodation on several instances, including gas stations and grocery stores.

“Prosecuting civil rights crimes is a priority for our office,” said U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs for the District of South Carolina. “Federal law recognizes that crimes targeting people of a particular race or national origin is particularly egregious, and we stand ready to enforce the national hate crimes law here in South Carolina.”

According to court documents, from January 2021 to February 2021, the defendants would rob their victims at gunpoint after identifying their targets.

Officials said Fletcher admitted to being involved in several other robberies on Jan. 30, 2021, including a carjacking and a home invasion robbery of other Hispanic victims. The defendants admitted to using guns during their crimes.

“These defendants targeted Hispanic victims for violent acts of armed robbery because of their race, national origin and perceived vulnerability,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “No person should have to fear for their lives or property because of their race or national origin. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute those who commit bias-motivated crimes.”

The information to which Brunson and Fletcher pleaded guilty charges each of them with one hate crime for the Jan. 22, 2021, robbery of Hispanic victims. The information further charges Brunson and Fletcher with conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery and carrying firearms in connection with those crimes.

The plea agreements require both defendants to pay restitution to all victims.

Officials said a federal district court judge will determine sentences.

The FBI Columbia Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Richland County and Lexington County Sheriff’s Departments.

“These were not crimes of opportunity. The defendants systematically robbed at gunpoint people whom they identified as Mexican or Hispanic,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “Hate motived violence has no place in our country. The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate these crimes and promote a culture of safety and inclusivity in all the communities we serve.”

