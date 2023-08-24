SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man facing charges after deputies recover stolen vehicle, goods

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after more than $250,000 worth of heavy equipment was recovered.

Kaleb Edmonds, 32, of St. George, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen goods greater than $10,000, Deputy Richard Walker said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Monday that investigators were notified by a man in Florida that he had bought what turned out to be a stolen skid steer from a man in Orangeburg County, according to a press release.

Walker said the investigation led to multiple items being found at a remote farm, including an excavator at $55,000.

“We were able to develop information that led to this recovery near Bowman this week,” the sheriff said. “It’s extremely satisfying knowing these expensive pieces of equipment are on their way back to the rightful owners.”

Ravenell said the found items had been taken from an auction house in Jeff Davis County, Georgia and were paid for with a fake check.

Edmonds is being sought for questioning by at least six agencies around the southeast, the press release said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after more than $250,000...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after more than $250,000 worth of heavy equipment was recovered.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
The Columbia Police Department reported multiple juveniles have been arrested after they were...
Columbia police arrest at least 7 teenagers after assault on DSS employees
Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
The South Carolina Department of Social Services. (Source: The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens

Latest News

According to court documents, Murdaugh has requested a ‘Change of Plea’ meaning he will plead...
Alex Murdaugh to plead guilty to federal financial charges
John Richard Malpass was arrested in connection with three charges of sexual exploitation of...
Lexington man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material
A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Sheriff: Remains of missing woman Allisha Watts found; boyfriend arrested
wis
TROPICS: Watching Franklin and a new system in the Caribbean