Lexington man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

John Richard Malpass was arrested in connection with three charges of sexual exploitation of minors.(Office of the Attorney General)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested in connection with three charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

John Richard Malpass is accused of distributing files of child sexual abuse material after investigators received a CyberTipline report.

He was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

Malpass was out on bond from a prior arrest on January 11, 2022, due to related charges.

In his previous case, investigators stated Malpass encouraged a minor to produce sexual abuse material.

Also, he posted a bond on his recent charges as well.

