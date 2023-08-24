Lexington man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested in connection with three charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

John Richard Malpass is accused of distributing files of child sexual abuse material after investigators received a CyberTipline report.

He was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

Malpass was out on bond from a prior arrest on January 11, 2022, due to related charges.

In his previous case, investigators stated Malpass encouraged a minor to produce sexual abuse material.

Also, he posted a bond on his recent charges as well.

