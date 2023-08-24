SkyView
Gas prices down slightly, but holiday weekend could push them up soon

According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane...
According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane season could push them up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - You may have noticed slightly less pain at the pump recently.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas fell four cents last week to $3.83.

That came despite growing demand which usually increases prices, but the overall price of oil has fallen and that influences prices at the pump.

Experts warn these prices could be short-lived.

Demand generally spikes on Labor Day weekend, driving them upward.

Also, hurricane season is getting into full gear.

When weather forces refineries on the Gulf Coast to shut down, gas prices can jump sharply.

The current price of gas is 24 cents higher than last month, but five cents less than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

