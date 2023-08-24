SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs over 100 degrees are on the way tomorrow!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs will climb back to the mid-90s today, soaring into the triple digits tomorrow!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

  • We getting hotter again today with a high near 95 and a heat index pushing closer to 100.
  • The heat retally ramps up for Friday and Saturday with highs around and over 100 degrees.
  • Our heat index has the potential to increase closer 108-109 degrees for Friday & Saturday afternoon.
  • We see a chance of showers and storms into Saturday night continuing into Sunday.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning everyone! The large high pressure system that has been over the Central U.S. moves east and brings warmer temps for us today. Highs are in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies holding in place.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Temps surge to near 102 degrees Friday, with mostly sunny skies. It will feel like around 108. The high pressure system continues to sit to our west.

Saturday will be sweltering as well! Highs reach close to 102 again, with partly cloudy skies, and heat index values are around 108-109. Some stray storms can’t be ruled out later into the afternoon as well, so be mindful and stay as cool as you can.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

The chance of rain goes up slightly overnight as a cold front pushes into the area. Sunday is cooler as the the front pushes into the region. Highs still reach the mid 90s though, with a spotty chance of rain and storms in the afternoon hours.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We continue to keep eyes on Tropical Storm Franklin, making landfall in the Dominican Republic this morning.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot and humid! Highs nearing 102 with a heat index of 108.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Partly cloudy, very hot & humid. Highs near 102 and a heat index near 109. Stray chance of later pm storms.

Sunday: A bit cooler with highs in the upper mid-90s with isolated rain and storms for the afternoon.

Monday: Scattered afternoon storms with highs falling to the low 90s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
The Columbia Police Department reported multiple juveniles have been arrested after they were...
Columbia police arrest at least 7 teenagers after assault on DSS employees
Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance...
Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home

Latest News

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
TROPICS: Watching Franklin and a new system in the Caribbean
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry air sticks around Thursday, HOT Friday and Saturday
wis
TROPICS: Watching Franklin and a new system in the Caribbean