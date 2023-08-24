FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs over 100 degrees are on the way tomorrow!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs will climb back to the mid-90s today, soaring into the triple digits tomorrow!

First Alert Headlines

We getting hotter again today with a high near 95 and a heat index pushing closer to 100.

The heat retally ramps up for Friday and Saturday with highs around and over 100 degrees.

Our heat index has the potential to increase closer 108-109 degrees for Friday & Saturday afternoon.

We see a chance of showers and storms into Saturday night continuing into Sunday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! The large high pressure system that has been over the Central U.S. moves east and brings warmer temps for us today. Highs are in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies holding in place.

Temps surge to near 102 degrees Friday, with mostly sunny skies. It will feel like around 108. The high pressure system continues to sit to our west.

Saturday will be sweltering as well! Highs reach close to 102 again, with partly cloudy skies, and heat index values are around 108-109. Some stray storms can’t be ruled out later into the afternoon as well, so be mindful and stay as cool as you can.

The chance of rain goes up slightly overnight as a cold front pushes into the area. Sunday is cooler as the the front pushes into the region. Highs still reach the mid 90s though, with a spotty chance of rain and storms in the afternoon hours.

We continue to keep eyes on Tropical Storm Franklin, making landfall in the Dominican Republic this morning.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot and humid! Highs nearing 102 with a heat index of 108.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Partly cloudy, very hot & humid. Highs near 102 and a heat index near 109. Stray chance of later pm storms.

Sunday: A bit cooler with highs in the upper mid-90s with isolated rain and storms for the afternoon.

Monday: Scattered afternoon storms with highs falling to the low 90s.

