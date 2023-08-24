Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A southern restaurant chain has announced it will close all of its locations effective immediately Wednesday.

The Fatz Cafe had locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The move comes after the company filed for Chapter Seven bankruptcy.

Local restaurants in the area like Mr. Friendly’s, on Greene Street, are looking to help recruit affected employees.

