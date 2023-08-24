SkyView
Chapin High School plans memorial for student

17-year-old Chapin High School senior Fabian “Tre” Ruff was pronounced dead at his home.
By Jalen Tart
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Chapin High School issued a statement after the death of senior Fabian “Trey” Ruff on Tuesday.

Ruff was known by students and parents as a beautiful, kindhearted young man whose smile lit up a room everywhere he went.

Chapin High School Principal Ed Davis released a statement regarding Ruff’s death:

One of our Chapin High School Seniors became ill at home and passed away. He was an outstanding young man who positively impacted his community as a son, brother, classmate, and friend”

The school will host a memorial on Thursday evening starting at 7:30 p.m. to honor Ruff’s memory.

The memorial is open to the public and funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

His exact cause of death has not yet been released.

