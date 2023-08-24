Benedict College celebrates new school year with fall convocation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College kicked off the 153rd academic year with the 2023 Fall Convocation.

The convocation began Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in the Antisdel Chapel. The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Walter Kimbrough, the former President of Dillard University and Philander Smith College.

The Fall Convocation is a college community-building event that provides members of the administration, faculty, and staff an opportunity to welcome new and returning students.

It is also a time to celebrate and recognize the academic accomplishments and achievements of students.

