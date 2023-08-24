SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Benedict College celebrates new school year with fall convocation

Benedict College kicked off the 153rd academic year with the 2023 Fall Convocation.
Benedict College kicked off the 153rd academic year with the 2023 Fall Convocation.(clear)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College kicked off the 153rd academic year with the 2023 Fall Convocation.

The convocation began Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in the Antisdel Chapel. The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Walter Kimbrough, the former President of Dillard University and Philander Smith College.

The Fall Convocation is a college community-building event that provides members of the administration, faculty, and staff an opportunity to welcome new and returning students.

It is also a time to celebrate and recognize the academic accomplishments and achievements of students.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
The Columbia Police Department reported multiple juveniles have been arrested after they were...
Columbia police arrest at least 7 teenagers after assault on DSS employees
Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance...
Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home

Latest News

The bond hearing has been set for Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner who has been accused...
Bond hearing announced for Rick Chow, gas station owner accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton
A cornerstone for The Midlands music scene is officially on the market for $800K after their...
New Brookland Tavern building for sale, future unknown
The Columbia Police Department reported three men have been sentenced in their role for the...
Three men sentenced to federal prison for armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested and identified after an...
Suspect arrested and identified after manhunt in Newberry County