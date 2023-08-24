SkyView
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in West Columbia

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you bought a lottery ticket from a grocery store in West Columbia you could be $50,000 richer.

Powerball officials said a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Food Lion on the 2200 block of Sunset Boulevard.

More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000 according to officials and players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $345 million.

