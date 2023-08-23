West Columbia man arrested after CyberTipline led investigators to him

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man was arrested on two charges connected with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Alex James Koon,31, of West Columbia, S.C.

He was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Attorney General’s Office, and a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force.

Investigators said Koon possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Koon was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

