SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

West Columbia man arrested after CyberTipline led investigators to him

A West Columbia man was arrested on two charges connected with the sexual exploitation of minors.
A West Columbia man was arrested on two charges connected with the sexual exploitation of minors.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man was arrested on two charges connected with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Alex James Koon,31, of West Columbia, S.C.

He was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Attorney General’s Office, and a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force.

Investigators said Koon possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Koon was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Trooper Demarcus A. Butler was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. On the...
Senior state trooper arrested, charged with DUI
According to Coroner Laura Kneece, Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff, III of Little Mountain was...
Coroner identifies Chapin High School student pronounced dead at his home
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
Sheriff requests SLED after woman found dead at detention center
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry air sticks around Thursday, HOT Friday and Saturday
WIS 4:30-5:00p Weekly recurring
Late night Lexington traffic stop yields two arrests, confiscation of weapons, drugs, and vehicle
Former attorney Cory Fleming entered guilty pleas Wednesday to 23 state charges.
Ex-attorney Fleming enters guilty pleas on state charges