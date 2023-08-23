Police searching for suspects in connection to Lexington business theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reported officers have started a search for suspects in connection to a business theft.

Detectives said on Thursdsay, Aug. 17, a business on Industrial Boulevard was burglarized and officers are looking for a vehicle that has a unique paint job with a broken back window.

If you have any information about the vehicle or suspects, you are encouraged to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.