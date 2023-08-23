Soda City Live: Mental Well-being tips for National Wellness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tips for mental well-being: August is Wellness Month!

A time to celebrate creating or maintaining healthy habits for an overall healthy lifestyle.

We spoke to licensed counselor and clinic director of Ellie Mental Health, Jessica Vann about breaking the stigma of mental health, self-care and how to build resilience.

Vann left us with these tips for mental well-being:

Educate yourself and others about mental health Share your experience Remember self-care is not selfish Seek support Develop coping skills

